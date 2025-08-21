Mumbai Police EOW Arrests Contractor From Borivali In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam | X|@mybmc

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing probe into the Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested Shersingh Rathod, a contractor from Borivali, on Thursday morning. This is the third arrest in the Mithi River Desilting Scam.

According to officials, Rathod was taken into custody for his alleged role in the scam involving inflated bills and irregularities in the river desilting work. He will be produced before the Esplanade Court later today.

The scam, which allegedly involves multiple contractors and civic officials, is under active investigation by the EOW to trace the financial trail and identify beneficiaries of the siphoned funds. More arrests are likely in the coming days, sources said.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited.)