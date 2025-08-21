 Mumbai Police EOW Arrests Contractor From Borivali In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police EOW Arrests Contractor From Borivali In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam

Mumbai Police EOW Arrests Contractor From Borivali In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam

This is the third arrest in the Mithi River Desilting Scam. According to officials, Rathod was taken into custody for his alleged role in the scam involving inflated bills and irregularities in the river desilting work. He will be produced before the Esplanade Court later today.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police EOW Arrests Contractor From Borivali In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam | X|@mybmc

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing probe into the Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested Shersingh Rathod, a contractor from Borivali, on Thursday morning. This is the third arrest in the Mithi River Desilting Scam.

According to officials, Rathod was taken into custody for his alleged role in the scam involving inflated bills and irregularities in the river desilting work. He will be produced before the Esplanade Court later today.

Read Also
Afghan Man Using Fake Passport Held At Delhi Airport; Claimed 'Mumbai As Birthplace', Failed To...
article-image

The scam, which allegedly involves multiple contractors and civic officials, is under active investigation by the EOW to trace the financial trail and identify beneficiaries of the siphoned funds. More arrests are likely in the coming days, sources said.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited.)

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Veena Nagar Society's 37-Year-Old Conveyance Plea, Cites ‘Hopeless Delay’
Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Veena Nagar Society's 37-Year-Old Conveyance Plea, Cites ‘Hopeless Delay’
Caught On CCTV: Iron Streetlight Pole Falls On School Student In Vasai
Caught On CCTV: Iron Streetlight Pole Falls On School Student In Vasai
Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual Consciousness
Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual Consciousness
VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti Cannot Win Without Vote Fraud
VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti Cannot Win Without Vote Fraud

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On CCTV: Iron Streetlight Pole Falls On School Student In Vasai

Caught On CCTV: Iron Streetlight Pole Falls On School Student In Vasai

Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual...

Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual...

VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti...

VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls...

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls...

2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days

2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days