Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Transport Department Cracks Down On App-Based Cabs Over Surge Pricing, 36 Operators Found Guilty

The Maharashtra State Transport Department has launched a crackdown on app-based taxi aggregators for allegedly exploiting passengers during the recent spell of heavy rains in Mumbai. Over the past two days, action has been initiated against 147 app-based taxi operators, with 36 found guilty of overcharging commuters during the city’s rain-induced transport crisis.

The move follows a directive issued by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who called for strict action against offenders. The Minister condemned the predatory pricing practices, stating that such exploitation during a natural emergency would not be tolerated. He also directed officials to consider revoking the licenses of operators repeatedly found in violation.

“Where regular fares were around Rs 200, commuters were reportedly being charged between Rs 600 and Rs800,” Sarnaik said. “Taking advantage of disrupted public transport services is nothing short of economic exploitation.”

Surge Pricing Under Scrutiny

Torrential rains earlier this week caused severe disruptions across Mumbai’s transport network, including partial or complete breakdowns of bus and suburban rail services. Stranded commuters turned to app-based services such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, only to find themselves paying up to four times the usual fare due to algorithm-driven surge pricing.

Officials said the situation left hundreds with no choice but to accept the inflated rates, sparking public criticism and prompting swift government intervention.

In response, the Transport Department, in coordination with the Mumbai Police and its Cyber Cell, initiated joint enforcement drives across key areas in the city and suburbs. These operations targeted ride-hailing services suspected of inflating fares during peak disruption hours.

Cyber Cell to Investigate Digital Manipulation

Minister Sarnaik has also directed the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell to investigate digital fare manipulation and the surge pricing algorithms used by app operators. The move aims to identify potential violations of consumer protection laws and digital pricing norms.

“The use of algorithm-based surge pricing cannot become an excuse for exploitation during emergencies,” Sarnaik said, following his discussion with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

Transport officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and more operators could face action as authorities review fare structures and digital pricing models. Authorities have assured the public that monitoring will continue throughout the monsoon season, with special teams deployed to handle fare-related grievances.

A Call for Fair Practices

With Mumbai’s monsoon likely to bring further disruptions in the coming weeks, the crackdown is being viewed as a step toward protecting commuters and ensuring accountability among private transport players.

“Digital convenience cannot come at the cost of fairness and compassion, especially during crises,” Sarnaik added.

The Transport Department has urged passengers to report instances of overcharging via official complaint channels, promising swift action and greater transparency moving forward.