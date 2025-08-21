Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty

44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A fisherman from Gujarat who was stranded at Mora Jetty due to heavy rainfall drowned after slipping from an anchored boat while going to relieve himself. He lost balance and fell into the sea on Tuesday night, and his body was recovered nearly 24 hours later.

Victim Identified as Gujarat Resident

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Narsi Dalki (44), a resident of Veraval Port, Junagadh, Gujarat. According to Mora Coastal Police, the mishap occurred around 9 p.m. on August 19, about 500 meters off Mora Jetty.

Search Operation Led by Police and Locals

Search operations were lead by senior police inspector Suryakant Kamble from Mora police station and local fishermen. "We continued the search operation through the night, and on August 21 morning around 7:15 a.m., his body was spotted and brought ashore. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Rural Hospital, Uran, where doctors declared him dead before 8:30 a.m," senior police inspector Kamble said.

Accidental Death Case Registered

An accidental death case has been registered at Mora Coastal Police Station under B.N.S.S. Section 194, officials confirmed.