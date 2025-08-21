 Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty

A fisherman from Gujarat who was stranded at Mora Jetty due to heavy rainfall drowned after slipping from an anchored boat while going to relieve himself. He lost balance and fell into the sea on Tuesday night, and his body was recovered nearly 24 hours later.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A fisherman from Gujarat who was stranded at Mora Jetty due to heavy rainfall drowned after slipping from an anchored boat while going to relieve himself. He lost balance and fell into the sea on Tuesday night, and his body was recovered nearly 24 hours later.

Victim Identified as Gujarat Resident

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Narsi Dalki (44), a resident of Veraval Port, Junagadh, Gujarat. According to Mora Coastal Police, the mishap occurred around 9 p.m. on August 19, about 500 meters off Mora Jetty.

Search Operation Led by Police and Locals

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police

Search operations were lead by senior police inspector Suryakant Kamble from Mora police station and local fishermen. "We continued the search operation through the night, and on August 21 morning around 7:15 a.m., his body was spotted and brought ashore. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Rural Hospital, Uran, where doctors declared him dead before 8:30 a.m," senior police inspector Kamble said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Lady Doctor Killed, Another Critically Injured After Speeding...
article-image

Accidental Death Case Registered

An accidental death case has been registered at Mora Coastal Police Station under B.N.S.S. Section 194, officials confirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters

Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters