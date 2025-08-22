Former President Ram Nath Kovind To Be Chief Guest At 100th RSS Vijaya Dashami Utsav In Nagpur

Former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind | PTI

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its annual Shri Vijaya Dashami Utsav on October 2, 2025, at the historic Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, with former President of India Dr. Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion as the chief guest. This year’s celebration carries extraordinary significance as the RSS marks its centenary year.

The event will also see the presence of RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, who will address the gathering of swayamsevaks. The organisation was founded in 1925 on the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami and since then, the festival has been observed with much reverence as a moment of reflection, cultural pride and reaffirmation of national values.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की स्थापना के 100 वर्ष पूर्ण होने के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित श्री विजयादशमी उत्सव 2 अक्तूबर, 2025 को प्रातः 7.40 बजे रेशिमबाग, नागपुर में संपन्न होगा। इस अवसर पर भारत के महामहिम पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. राम नाथ कोविंद जी मुख्य अतिथि होंगे और परम पूज्य सरसंघचालक… pic.twitter.com/IEOzMENhzf — RSS (@RSSorg) August 22, 2025

A central highlight of the event is the Shastra Puja or worship of weapons, symbolising the protection of righteousness and the triumph of good over evil. The sarsanghchalak traditionally delivers a keynote address during the ceremony, sharing insights on national, social and cultural issues, while also guiding the volunteers for the year ahead. His speech is regarded as one of the most important annual statements of the organisation, often drawing nationwide attention.

In keeping with tradition, the Vijaya Dashami celebrations also include the exchange of Apta (Shami) leaves, a Dussehra ritual symbolising the sharing of ‘gold’, a gesture representing wealth, prosperity, and goodwill. In the evening, swayamsevaks meet the sarsanghchalak to present him with these symbolic leaves, reaffirming bonds of fraternity and community.

Ex-ISRO Chairman Attended Event As Chief Guest Last Year

Over the years, the RSS Vijaya Dashami Utsav has featured distinguished personalities as chief guests, reflecting the organisation’s engagement with diverse fields of national importance. Last year, the celebration witnessed the participation of former ISRO chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan as the chief guest, where Dr. Mohan Bhagwat performed the traditional Shastra Puja and addressed thousands of swayamsevaks.

With Dr. Ram Nath Kovind, who served as the 14th President of India, now set to preside over this year’s event, the occasion assumes even greater prominence. The presence of a former head of state at the centenary year celebrations is expected to add historical weight and draw large participation from across the country.

The 2025 Vijaya Dashami Utsav is poised to be a landmark event in the RSS’s history, blending tradition, symbolism and reflection as the organisation completes 100 years of its journey.