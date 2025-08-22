Video: Major Water Pipeline Burst Near Nilaje Bridge On Kalyan-Shilphata Road; Supply To Navi Mumbai Likely To Be Affected

Nilaje: A major water pipeline carrying supply from Barvi Dam to Navi Mumbai burst near the Nilaje railway overbridge along the Shilphata road on Friday morning, sending water gushing nearly 60 feet into the air. The sudden rupture resulted in hundreds of litres of water being wasted, raising concerns about disruption in water supply across Navi Mumbai. According to officials from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the incident will likely affect the city’s distribution network.

Details On The Rupture

The latest rupture occurred on the Shilphata road near the eastern side of the Nilaje railway overbridge, adjacent to a stalled construction site. The force of the water created dramatic scenes, with fountains shooting into the sky and drenching construction workers on the site.

Massive Water Shower Caught On Cam

Startled labourers were seen scrambling for cover, while some curious residents and passers-by chose to revel in the sudden downpour, enjoying the spray. Several motorists slowed down to capture the spectacular jets of water on their mobile phones, creating traffic congestion along the busy road.

The affected pipeline falls under MIDC’s Mahape division. As soon as word of the burst reached the Mahape office, engineers and repair teams rushed to the spot. To prevent further damage and wastage, the water supply from Barvi Dam via the Jambhul purification plant was immediately halted, reported Loksatta. Officials explained that the repair work could only begin once the water level inside the pipeline reduces.

The Barvi Dam supplies water to Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Mumbra, Kalwa, and Navi Mumbai through pipelines laid under the gravitational flow system managed by MIDC. However, the pipelines have shown recurring problems in recent years. Over the past two years, at least seven to eight similar bursts have occurred along the routes leading from Barvi Dam towards Navi Mumbai and Thane, particularly in areas such as Kate-Badlapur Road, Kate-Navi Mumbai stretch and Thane road.