RSS Push Behind C P Radhakrishnan As NDA Vice President Nominee

The selection of C.P. Radhakrishnan (68) as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate for vice presidentship was reportedly at the insistence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Radhakrishnan has been in the RSS for the past four decades and is known for his fierce loyalty to the organisation and its hardliner Hindutva ideology.

Political Career and RSS Ties

Even though he was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from the hosiery town of Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket, Radhakrishnan's primary loyalty has always been with the RSS. Even during his tenure as the governor of Maharashtra, a large number of senior RSS functionaries used to visit him in Raj Bhavan. He was the Kerala in-charge of the BJP and he continued to evince keen interest in the political affairs of the southern state even as he discharged his duties as the governor.

Caste and Community Influence

He belongs to the Gounder community (sub sect Kongu Vellalar) of Konga region which forms the western part of Tamil Nadu. The Gounders belong to the OBC category and Radhakrishnan wields considerable influence among them all over Tamil Nadu. His nomination as the VP candidate of the NDA is expected to win the goodwill of OBCs not only in Tamil Nadu, but in other states as well.

Dhankhar’s Exit Sparks Search

After the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar from vice-presidentship, the BJP had started the search for a suitable replacement. The names of several senior leaders in the party were considered. However, the RSS, which is increasingly adopting an assertive posture vis-a-vis the BJP, intervened and insisted that Radhakrishnan be handpicked for the role.

Significance of the Vice-President’s Role

Even though the vice-president does not command much political clout, as a number two constitutional head and as chairman of the Rajya Sabha he does enjoy an important position in the scheme of things in New Delhi.

Strains Between Modi and RSS

It may be recalled that of late the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS has been under strain. The first indication was when RSS "sarsanghchalak" Mohan Bhagwat openly suggested that those who attain the age of 75 years should make way for others. Modi will be completing 75 years on September 17 this year and it was widely believed that Bhagwat had made the suggestion with the PM in mind.

Reactions from Modi Camp

However, Mohan Bhagwat's observation evoked a sharp reaction from Nishikant Dube, M.P. who is known to be a staunch supporter of Modi. Dube asserted that there was no way Modi would be hanging his boots on September 17. Dube went on to say, much to the consternation of the Sangh Parivar, that the BJP needed Modi and not vice versa. He had even stated that the BJP will not be able to secure even 150 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections without Modi.

Possible Political Realignment

Sources in the RSS said at the most the saffron outfit would like Modi to continue till Vijayadashami which falls on October 2 when the Sangh will be completing 100 years.

A Tectonic Shift in Delhi Politics

The selection of Radhakrishnan appears to have been made in the run up to a possible political tectonic shift in Lutyens Delhi.