Uttar Pradesh Connects 13.6 Lakh Youth To Jobs Through Rozgar Melas, Boosts Global Placements

Between April 2017 and April 2025, Uttar Pradesh has connected 13.64 lakh youth with private sector jobs through 10,830 Rozgar Melas. These employment fairs have brought companies and job seekers face to face, enabling on spot recruitment and providing industries with a pool of trained manpower.

The Rozgar Mission is also facilitating international placements. Countries such as Japan, Germany, Croatia, and the UAE are seeking skilled workers from UP in roles including nursing, caregiving, driving, and construction. Salaries in some overseas jobs reach up to Rs 1.5 lakh a month. Demand from Gulf nations is expected to grow further, with Israel already employing workers from the state and 1,383 more set for deployment.

Officials estimate that overseas placements could generate around Rs 1,000 crore in remittances. Alongside direct job opportunities, the Employment Department has conducted 24,493 career counseling programs, reaching 26.5 lakh youth. These sessions are aimed at guiding candidates on skill development and career pathways, especially in rural areas where awareness has been limited.

At the local level, the Seva Mitra Yojana has provided 52,349 registered skilled workers with access to steady work. Through this platform, services such as plumbing, electrical repair, painting, beauty care, and AC servicing are directly linked to consumers, ensuring both employment and reliable doorstep assistance.

The Rozgar Melas and related initiatives mark a structured effort to position Uttar Pradesh as not just a job market but a supplier of skilled manpower for both India and abroad.