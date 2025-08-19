 Guwahati Tragedy: 4-Day-Old Infant Dies At GMCH NICU; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Constitutes Probe Committee
DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:56 AM IST
article-image
CCTV footage at GMCH NICU is being reviewed after a newborn tragically died in a bed fall incident | Representational Image

Guwahati, Aug 18: The death of a four-day-old infant at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chief Minister constituted a three-member committee to investigate the death of a newborn baby at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The committee will look into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

Health Officials Ensure Transparency and Accountability

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Sweety Changson, Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and a senior doctor from AAIMS, Guwahati

The formation of the committee aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector. The investigation will help identify the causes of the incident and recommend necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future.

CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Support and Action

“The incident is extremely disheartening. Such cases are rare. I have directed the police to review CCTV footage, and a committee has also been constituted by the GMCH principal,” Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said after he inspected the GMCH new born unit this evening.

“We cannot bring the baby back, but we will extend all possible support to the parents. If anyone is found guilty, stringent action will be taken,” he added.

Sarma further stated that he will personally meet GMCH principal Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya on Monday evening to discuss the matter.

Family Files FIR Following Infant’s Death

Earlier in the day, the infant’s father, Utpal Bordoloi, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Bhangagarh Police Station against GMCH authorities.

“The principal has assured a fair probe. I have also requested the post-mortem report,” Bordoloi said.

The incident occurred when two infants reportedly fell from their phototherapy beds at the NICU.

One infant, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati and admitted for jaundice, was found hanging from a phototherapy unit and declared dead, while the other remains in critical condition.

Also Watch:

GMCH principal Dr. Baishya described the case as unprecedented during his tenure.

“This is the first such incident in my six years at GMCH. An inquiry is already underway, and CCTV footage will be examined. We deeply regret the incident and extend our condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

