Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Navi Mumbai: A major mishap was averted on the CBD Belapur flyover towards Panvel when smoke was seen emanating from an empty diesel transport tanker belonging to HPCL.
The incident was first noticed by activist Sudip Gholap. He was on way at around 6:45 p.m and alerted the CBD Traffic Police and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Fire Brigade. " I was enroute to my work when I saw the smoke emanating from the vehicle. both agencies immediately rushed to the spot," said Gholap.
The Fire Brigade sprayed water on the tanker to neutralize the risk of fire, while the CBD Traffic Police managed the traffic congestion caused by the incident and cleared the route. Their swift coordination ensured public safety.
