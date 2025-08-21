Navi Mumbai News: Authorities Plan To Develop New Jalgaon City Near Paladhi-Tarsod; Aims At Enhancing Urban Growth Towards North | File Photo

New Mumbai: As the city blooms with real estate advancements, Navi Mumbai plans to build a new city along Paladhi and Tarsod. The work of the bypass was taken up after the number of accidents on the highway passing through the city increased. With this much-awaited road once opened for traffic, not only has development got a new direction, but the way has also been cleared for the city to expand northwards. As signs of New Jalgaon now emerging in that direction on the lines of Navi Mumbai, the real estate sector has also drawn attention there.

Construction is currently advancing, with final elements such as quality assessment, signage installation, and electrification being accelerated. Recent evaluations by District Collector Ayush Prasad validated the traffic movement on one side of the outer ring road.

With Jalgaon's substantial expansion towards the east, west, and south, property prices in these regions have skyrocketed. In contrast, the northern region, previously lacking adequate communication infrastructure, is now experiencing potential growth following the completion of the outer ring road.

This has improved opportunities for real estate, local enterprises, transport, and vital services within a three to four-kilometer area of the city. Plans exist for schools and healthcare facilities, which will ease transportation challenges and enhance urban cleanliness while increasing income for the city government according to report by Loksatta.

Although residential and commercial developments have expanded beyond the city limits in the last 22 years, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation has not yet broadened its boundaries. However, the administration has started to explore talks about boundary expansion, especially for the neighboring villages. Activities in this area might start after the elections, once no-objection letters are obtained from local panchayats.

If extended, boundary expansion to the outer highway may happen as a prompt remedy. The outer highway offers a dual benefit—improving transport infrastructure and driving economic growth and investment in the northern developing areas of Jalgaon.