Navi Mumbai News: Oil Tanker Overturns On Sion–Panvel Highway, 12-Hour Traffic Snarl Near CBD Belapur

Traffic on the Sion–Panvel Highway near CBD Belapur was disrupted for nearly 12 hours on Wednesday after an oil-laden tanker overturned around 5 am. The tanker, traveling from Taloja to Sewri, lost control and toppled on the CBD flyover.

Major Disaster Averted

Fortunately, there was no oil leakage, preventing what could have been a major disaster. “Had there been a spill, the consequences could have been severe,” said a fire brigade official.

Rain, Poor Visibility Blamed

According to police, the accident occurred due to slippery roads and poor visibility caused by rain. The driver failed to negotiate the flyover turn and lost control. He, however, escaped unhurt.

Swift Emergency Response

Emergency teams, including the municipal fire brigade and traffic police, sealed off the affected lane. Oil company staff were called in to transfer fuel into another tanker, a process that continued until late afternoon.

Traffic Resumes After 12 Hours

By 5 pm, the overturned tanker was removed with a hydra crane, and traffic flow was restored. The CBD Belapur police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.