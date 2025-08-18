Palghar News: MBVV Cyber Police Help Virar Resident Recover ₹1.6 Lakh Lost In Online Banking Scam

MBVV Cyber Police recover ₹1.6 lakh for Virar resident duped in online banking scam | File

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Cyber Police of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has successfully helped a Virar resident recover ₹1.6 lakh lost in an online banking scam.

Virar man duped through fake WhatsApp KYC link

The victim, identified as Mr. Vasaikar, was targeted through a WhatsApp message from an unknown number that used a bank's logo. The scammer, pretending to be a bank official, falsely claimed that the victim's account was being closed and sent a fraudulent KYC link. Believing the message was genuine, Vasaikar entered his sensitive banking details. Shortly after, money was fraudulently withdrawn from his account.

Cyber Police freeze funds and secure refund via court

Upon realizing he had been cheated, the victim immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station. The case was registered on the NCCRP Portal, which allowed police to quickly freeze the transferred funds in the suspect's bank account.

Through continuous follow-up and a detailed report submitted to the court, the Cyber Police obtained the necessary orders to unblock the funds and return them to the complainant's original account. The recovered amount has since been returned to Vasaikar, with a symbolic handover via a cheque.

Advisory: Stay Vigilant Against Online Fraud

Authorities are urging citizens to be cautious and follow these guidelines to protect themselves from similar scams:

• Never share sensitive details like account numbers, OTPs, or card information over phone, SMS, or WhatsApp. Banks will never ask for this information.

• Do not click on suspicious links or provide personal or banking information to unknown callers.

• Always verify an application's authenticity before downloading it.

• If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, immediately contact your bank and report the incident on the www.cybercrime.gov.in in portal or call the Cyber Helpline at 1930 or 1945.

Police have reminded the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, emphasizing that online financial fraud is a serious, punishable crime.