 Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Launches ‘Modak Festival’ From August 21 To 25, Women SHGs To Deliver Handmade Modaks
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Launches 'Modak Festival' From August 21 To 25, Women SHGs To Deliver Handmade Modaks

As part of the grand Ganeshotsav celebrations, the BMC has announced the ‘Modak Festival 2025’, showcasing the culinary excellence of women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs). From August 21 to 25, citizens can pre-order handcrafted modaks online, prepared by SHGs members trained and funded under BMC’s empowerment initiatives.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Women SHGs to prepare and deliver handcrafted modaks for Ganeshotsav 2025 | File Photo

Mumbai: As part of the grand Ganeshotsav celebrations, the BMC has announced the ‘Modak Festival 2025’, showcasing the culinary excellence of women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs). From August 21 to 25, citizens can pre-order handcrafted modaks online, prepared by SHGs members trained and funded under BMC’s empowerment initiatives.

Doorstep Delivery of Prasad

To mark the auspicious first day of Ganeshotsav, all pre-booked modaks will be delivered to customers’ doorsteps by August 27, the BMC has assured.

Women’s SHGs at the Forefront

The SHGs in the city are run by the BMC, the state government and various NGOs. Many SHGs have been started and maintained solely by women, who use their earnings to run their household. More than one lakh women are engaged with the 10,000 SHGs in the city.

Successful Gudi Padwa Initiative

These groups produce various types of homemade products that require a market. These groups had successfully organised a 'Puran Poli Festival' on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in March.

Ganeshotsav Dates Announced

Encouraged by the overwhelming public response, and in view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav, these SHGs are now set to organise the much-anticipated ‘Modak Festival 2025’, celebrating both cultural tradition and women’s entrepreneurship. Ganeshotsav, a 10-day festival, will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6, this year.

BMC’s Statement

Prachi Jambhekar, Director (Planning), "During Ganeshotsav, modaks witness a surge in demand as they are considered the favorite offering to Lord Ganesha. To meet this growing demand while promoting local entrepreneurship, we have launched the Modak Festival. Citizens will be able to order two traditional varieties of modaks; steamed (ukdiche modak) and fried modak prepared by women SHGs."

