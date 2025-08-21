 Maharashtra Renames Pune's Velhe Taluka As 'Rajgad' In Honor Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Renames Pune's Velhe Taluka As 'Rajgad' In Honor Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Renames Pune's Velhe Taluka As 'Rajgad' In Honor Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The decision, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, fulfills a long-standing demand of the local residents and reflects the area’s rich historical significance.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Chandrashekhar Bawankule |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Government has officially renamed Velhe taluka in Pune district as “Rajgad,” honoring the historic Rajgad Fort, the first capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, fulfills a long-standing demand of the local residents and reflects the area’s rich historical significance.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “I take pride in being a (Mavala) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and as Revenue Minister, this decision brings me immense joy. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj governed from this very fort. This decision, tied to our historical legacy, is a moment of pride for the 140 million people of Maharashtra. I extend my special thanks to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for this.”

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajitdada Pawar, Bawankule mentioned that the final decision was made in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’
Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years
Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years
Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer
Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer
Read Also
'Rajnath Singh, Devendra Fadnavis Called Uddhav Thackeray To Back NDA’s VP Nominee Radhakrishnan,'...
article-image

The name change was approved by the Union Home Ministry on May 6, 2025, following resolutions passed by 58 out of 70 gram panchayats in Velhe taluka and the Pune Zilla Parishad on November 22, 2021. A government notification issued on March 16, 2024, received no objections, paving the way for the final decision under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. The official gazette will be published within two day

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Issues New Circular On Conversion Of Leasehold To Freehold Land

Maharashtra Govt Issues New Circular On Conversion Of Leasehold To Freehold Land

Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Strengthen Farm Access Roads

Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Strengthen Farm Access Roads

Former VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Challenges ED Arrest, Calls Allegations Baseless

Former VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Challenges ED Arrest, Calls Allegations Baseless

₹200 Crore Drug Haul Case: NCB Probe Reveals Kingpin Navin Chichkar Cleared Dozen Consignments In...

₹200 Crore Drug Haul Case: NCB Probe Reveals Kingpin Navin Chichkar Cleared Dozen Consignments In...

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Shanties In Powai After Bombay HC Refuses Relief; VIDEO

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Shanties In Powai After Bombay HC Refuses Relief; VIDEO