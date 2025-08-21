 Navi Mumbai Police Present Annual ‘Vighnaharta’ Awards Honouring Ganesh Mandals For Excellence, Social Initiatives
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Present Annual ‘Vighnaharta’ Awards Honouring Ganesh Mandals For Excellence, Social Initiatives

Navi Mumbai Police Present Annual ‘Vighnaharta’ Awards Honouring Ganesh Mandals For Excellence, Social Initiatives

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate’s annual ‘Vighnaharta’ Awards were presented on Tuesday at the Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel. Organized by Circle 3 of Panvel Police, the program honored Ganesh Mandals for their excellence in idols, decorations, social initiatives, and disciplined immersion processions.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Winners of Navi Mumbai Police’s annual Vighnaharta Awards felicitated for excellence in Ganeshotsav celebrations | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate’s annual ‘Vighnaharta’ Awards were presented on Tuesday at the Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel. Organized by Circle 3 of Panvel Police, the program honored Ganesh Mandals for their excellence in idols, decorations, social initiatives, and disciplined immersion processions.

Senior Officials Grace the Occasion

The ceremony was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite, while Additional Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation Kailas Gawde attended as chief guest, along with other senior officials from the police and civic departments.

Winners Across Multiple Categories

FPJ Shorts
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption

After inspection by the jury, Shri Ganesh Utsav Mandal from Uran was declared best for idol, while Ganesh Mitra Mandal from Kamothe secured second place. In the category of social initiatives, Shambhu Mitra Mandal from Kamothe ranked first, followed by Ganesh Mitra Mandal from Kharghar.

Winners of Navi Mumbai Police’s annual Vighnaharta Awards felicitated for excellence in Ganeshotsav celebrations

Winners of Navi Mumbai Police’s annual Vighnaharta Awards felicitated for excellence in Ganeshotsav celebrations | File Photo

The prize for most disciplined immersion procession went to Jai Durga Krida and Gramvikas Tarun Mandal from Taloja, while Abhinav Yuvak Mitra Mandal from Panvel stood second. For decoration, Raje Shivajinagar Public Ganesh Utsav Mandal from Kalamboli won first place, and Ekvira Mitra Mandal from Taka Panvel took second.

The title of overall best mandal was awarded to Jai Hanuman Public Ganesh Utsav Mandal from Ridhghar, with Anmol Jeevan Welfare Association from Ulwe finishing second.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Launches ‘Modak Festival’ From August 21 To 25, Women SHGs To Deliver...
article-image

Volunteers and Mandals Felicitated

Volunteers who assisted in ensuring a smooth festival were also felicitated. On the occasion, dignitaries urged Ganesh Mandals to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly, socially responsible, and law-abiding manner.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters

Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters