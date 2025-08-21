Navi Mumbai Police Present Annual ‘Vighnaharta’ Awards Honouring Ganesh Mandals For Excellence, Social Initiatives

Winners of Navi Mumbai Police’s annual Vighnaharta Awards felicitated for excellence in Ganeshotsav celebrations | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate’s annual ‘Vighnaharta’ Awards were presented on Tuesday at the Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel. Organized by Circle 3 of Panvel Police, the program honored Ganesh Mandals for their excellence in idols, decorations, social initiatives, and disciplined immersion processions.

Senior Officials Grace the Occasion

The ceremony was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite, while Additional Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation Kailas Gawde attended as chief guest, along with other senior officials from the police and civic departments.

Winners Across Multiple Categories

After inspection by the jury, Shri Ganesh Utsav Mandal from Uran was declared best for idol, while Ganesh Mitra Mandal from Kamothe secured second place. In the category of social initiatives, Shambhu Mitra Mandal from Kamothe ranked first, followed by Ganesh Mitra Mandal from Kharghar.

The prize for most disciplined immersion procession went to Jai Durga Krida and Gramvikas Tarun Mandal from Taloja, while Abhinav Yuvak Mitra Mandal from Panvel stood second. For decoration, Raje Shivajinagar Public Ganesh Utsav Mandal from Kalamboli won first place, and Ekvira Mitra Mandal from Taka Panvel took second.

The title of overall best mandal was awarded to Jai Hanuman Public Ganesh Utsav Mandal from Ridhghar, with Anmol Jeevan Welfare Association from Ulwe finishing second.

Volunteers and Mandals Felicitated

Volunteers who assisted in ensuring a smooth festival were also felicitated. On the occasion, dignitaries urged Ganesh Mandals to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly, socially responsible, and law-abiding manner.