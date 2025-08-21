Bombay HC Reserves Order On PIL Against Private Development At Bandra Reclamation

Bandra Reclamation Project | File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved order on a PIL by activist Zoru Bhathena and the Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organisation (BRAVO), challenging the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) plan to allow private development on reclaimed land. The petition sought a stay on the project and restoration of the land as a green space, citing violations of CRZ norms.

Bench Hears Arguments, Reserves Order

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne reserved the order after hearing all the parties.

Authorities Oppose the Petition

The BMC, MSRDC, MOEFCC and other authorities have opposed the plea contending that the plans were sanctioned after following due process of law.

BMC Grants Sanction to Adani Project

The BMC had filed an affidavit stating it granted sanction to Adani for the construction of a residential building on a 28-acre plot at the Bandra Reclamation as the site falls outside the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

Report Cites Site Outside CRZ Limits

BMC and MOEFCC contended that a report was prepared by the Institute of Remote Sensing, Anna University, Chennai which concluded that the site is “fully outside CRZ as per approved Coastal Zone Management Plan.”

The project site, namely sub-plot A and sub-plot B, whereupon residential development is proposed, falls outside the CRZ line, the BMC said while justifying sanctioning the construction plans.