Maharashtra News: Raigad District To Open 99 New Aadhaar Centres Across 15 Talukas

Aadhar Card – A Must for Everyone | File Photo |

The Raigad district administration has invited applications from eligible Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra operators to run 99 new Aadhaar centres across 15 talukas, in addition to the 74 centres already operational. The initiative aims to meet growing demand for Aadhaar enrolment and updates.

Applications can be submitted in person at the Registration Branch, Collector’s Office, Raigad-Alibag, between August 21 and September 8 (till 6:15 PM). The application format and eligibility criteria are available on the official website https://raigad.gov.in.

Scrutiny of applications will take place from September 9–16, followed by district-level processing between September 17–25, officials said.

The new centres will be distributed taluka-wise, including 8 in Alibag, 8 in Karjat, 6 in Khalapur, 16 in Mahad, 10 in Mangaon, 5 in Mhasla, 3 in Murud, 6 in Panvel Rural, 3 in Panvel Urban, 7 in Pen, 5 in Poladpur, 8 in Roha, 3 in Shrivardhan, 7 in Sudhagad, and 4 in Tala.

“Given the population and increasing demand, it is essential to expand Aadhaar services to more local centres,” the District Collector, who also chairs the District Aadhaar Control Committee, stated while appealing to eligible operators to apply.

Applicants facing technical issues may contact the District Information and Technology Cell at the Collector’s Office, Alibag.