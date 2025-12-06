Mega Block On Mumbai-Pune Line Tomorrow: Is Your Train Cancelled? Check Here | Representative Image | File

Pune: For maintenance purposes, a mega block is in place on Sunday on the Mumbai-Pune Railway Line. Due to this, many key express trains have been cancelled, while some locals from Pune to Lonavala will also not provide the service on Sunday.

Express trains, which have been completely cancelled, include the Sinhagad Express, the Deccan Queen Express, the Pragati Express, the Mumbai Pune Intercity Express and the Indrayani Express.

Meanwhile, many Pune-Lonavala local trains have been cancelled as well. Some of them have been completely cancelled, and some of them will begin or end their journey at Talegaon Dabhade Railway Station. They won't connect Pune to Lonavala. Railway authorities have asked commuters to be aware of this and act accordingly.

Below Is the Full List of All Cancelled Trains on Sunday:

Mega Block On Pune Mumbai Railway Line | Sourced

Mega Blocks Of Railways:

Mega-blocks on the Mumbai–Pune Railway Line and the broader Mumbai suburban network are scheduled mainly on Sundays to allow Central Railway to carry out large-scale maintenance that cannot be performed during heavy weekday traffic. These blocks provide uninterrupted time for essential work on tracks, overhead equipment, points, signals, and bridges, ensuring long-term safety and reliability of both suburban and long-distance operations.

Sundays (or public holidays) are chosen because commuter footfall is comparatively lower. This reduces disruption to daily travel patterns. Mega-blocks occur almost every Sunday across the Main, Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines and occasionally affect stretches on the Mumbai–Pune intercity route as well. Their duration typically ranges from four to seven hours; earlier blocks commonly lasted four to five hours, though recent examples include work between Vidyavihar and Thane from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mega-blocks may also lead to temporary cancellations or diversions of Pune–Mumbai trains when work is scheduled on those sections.