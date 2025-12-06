 Mumbai: Mahayuti Govt Allots 4-Acre Sion Plot To VHP On Occupancy Basis For 30 Years
The Mahayuti govt has approved allotting a nearly 4-acre BMC-owned plot in Sion to the VHP on an occupancy basis for 30 years, granting near-ownership rights. The land, reserved for medical and educational use under DCR 2034, will require an annual rent of ₹10,186 and a one-time premium of ₹9.72 lakh. Formal possession begins June 25, 2025, with the BMC responsible for ensuring proper utilisation.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Mumbai: Mahayuti Govt Allots 4-Acre Sion Plot To VHP On Occupancy Basis For 30 Years | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government has approved a proposal to allocate an approximately 4-acre plot in Sion to the VHP. The land, owned by the BMC, has been allotted to the VHP with the state’s approval. The proposal to allocate the plot—located on Survey No. 12 (part) in the F North Ward of the BMC—was moved under Section 92 (DD) of the BMC Act, 1888.

Significantly, the 7,558.33 sqm plot has been granted on an occupancy basis, rather than on lease. Under this provision, the allottee is treated almost as the owner of the land, with full rights of utilisation. The BMC’s proposal was submitted to the Urban Development Department (UDD), headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, in October this year, seeking approval for the allocation.

The UDD, while approving on December 4, clarified that the occupancy possession will formally begin on June 25, 2025—the date on which the civic body granted its approval—for a period of 30 years. The yearly rent for the plot has been fixed at ₹10,186, which, according to sources, is unusual, as land granted on an occupancy basis typically does not attract annual rent.

The UDD has further clarified that a one-time premium of ₹9.72 lakh—equivalent to 25% of the normal premium—will be charged. The one-time premium is being levied because the land originally belonged to the state government before it was handed over to the BMC for specific purposes.

According to the state order, the nearly 4-acre parcel is reserved under the Development Control Regulations, 2034. Meaning, it may be utilised only for medical and educational purposes. The BMC has been directed to ensure that the land is used strictly in accordance with these reservations. The UDD has also instructed the BMC to ensure payment of the annual rent and the one-time premium.

