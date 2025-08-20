 Palghar Rains: Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Orders Swift Relief, Health And Safety Measures
The Commissioner directed ward officers to expedite the draining of stagnant water using suction pumps, ensure manholes are cleaned and secured for public safety, and evacuate stranded residents to safer locations.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Palghar Rains: Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Orders Swift Relief, Health And Safety Measures | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In the wake of the heavy rainfall on August 19 that caused severe waterlogging across Vasai-Virar, Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi convened a review meeting with senior officials via video conference today. The meeting assessed the situation ward-wise and discussed the relief measures undertaken so far.

Safety Directives for Flooded Areas

The Commissioner directed ward officers to expedite the draining of stagnant water using suction pumps, ensure manholes are cleaned and secured for public safety, and evacuate stranded residents to safer locations. Temporary shelter centres must provide proper meals, drinking water, and accommodation for displaced citizens, he stressed.

Relief Camps and Basic Amenities

To prevent contaminated water supply, the water department has been instructed to maintain clean distribution systems and disinfect residential water tanks with bleaching powder. Health measures were also prioritised officials were told to conduct timely sanitation drives, spray disinfectants after floodwaters recede, and set up medical camps to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Landslide and Unsafe Building Vigilance

Suryavanshi further emphasized vigilance in landslide-prone areas and around unsafe buildings, urging prompt relocation of residents if needed. He reminded all civic staff to remain on high alert and ensure citizens face no additional hardships during this crisis.

Civic Machinery on High Alert

Additional Commissioners Sanjay Herwade and Deepak Sawant, along with deputy commissioners, city engineers, health officers, and department heads, attended the meeting.

