Palghar News: Youth Attacked With Iron Tool In Nalasopara Following Street Altercation

Palghar: A 20-year-old youth was injured in an attack with an iron tool following a quarrel in Nalasopara (East), late on August 18 night.

The victim, Rishu Yadav, a resident of Dhaniv Baug, lodged a complaint stating that around 8:45 p.m., an altercation broke out after a cycle was knocked down by a rickshaw in their lane. The accused, identified only as Pathak, allegedly got into a heated argument with Yadav and his brother Prince.

According to police, the accused later assaulted Yadav with an iron chisel, causing head injuries. The victim first sought medical treatment before approaching the police station, leading to a slight delay in registering the case.

A case has been registered at Pelhar police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault and causing hurt. Police confirmed that the accused is yet to be identified and arrested.