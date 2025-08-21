Maharashtra Politics: 'Are Pigeons Important Or People?' MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Reacts To Dadar Kabutar Khana Row - VIDEO

Maharashtra Politics: 'Are Pegions Important Or People?' MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Reacts To Dadar Kabutar Khana Row | File

Mumbai: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for 50 minutes, discussing rising traffic and congestion in Mumbai due to chaotic development. While Thackeray supports development, he criticizes its disordered execution and articulated his stance on the pigeon house debate.

Four rats have shown up in your home. What action do you take regarding it… Do you retain it since it serves as a medium for Ganpati? No, isn't that correct? Who are the Jains that stroll alongside pigeons? What about those doves? Pigeons must not be deceased.

Individuals stroll when they pass away. Individuals walk beneath the railway, and individuals step into potholes. He inquired if pigeons hold greater significance than humans. It is also a matter of politics. He wished to pursue a career in politics. They brought up the matter, but they noticed that a reply was not forthcoming. We comprehend the reasons for our responses and the reasons against them. This is the reason we chose not to reply. They distorted the matter, Raj Thackeray also stated according to reports.

Occasionally, they initiate discussions about elephants, while other times about pigeons. This is the reason they overlook the fundamental problems. He explicitly stated that pigeons hold less significance than humans. In the controversy surrounding pigeons and elephants, the state government overlooks the fundamental concerns. Therefore, we chose not to address this political matter. Raj Thackeray also emphasised that human lives and health take precedence over pigeons.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra politics saw a significant turn as Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raising speculations. Thackeray's visit followed a humiliating defeat in the BEST polls, where their alliance won no seats. The BJP's Prasad Lad mocked the Thackerays, further intensifying scrutiny. Analysts suggest the meeting could indicate a shift in Raj's strategy or improved ties with the BJP ahead of the BMC elections. No reaction from Uddhav Thackeray yet.