Mumbai Guide: Try Out THESE Famous Boba Tea Spots In City

By: Manasi Kamble | August 21, 2025
Mumbai's love affair with bubble tea is growing, with numerous cafes offering this delightful Taiwanese beverage. From classic milk teas to innovative fruity concoctions, here are 7 places to find the best boba tea in Mumbai:
Highcha: With multiple outlets, Highcha blends youthful energy with a commitment to quality, offering both chewing and popping boba varieties for a delightful experience.
Mongoose - The Bubble Bar: "Livin' the Boba Life!" is their motto, offering fantastic tapioca pearls in coffee and chocolate brews, alongside deliciously yummy fruity options.
Dr. Bubbles Chai Specialist: A pioneer in Mumbai's bubble tea scene, offering a vast array of both classic and Indian-inspired bubble tea flavours, including unique desi options.
Barrocco 22 - Authentic Thai Bubble Tea: Find a cozy and inviting atmosphere here, serving authentic Thai bubble teas with premium and seasonal flavors like Ferrero Rocher.
Burma Burma: This renowned Burmese restaurant also excels in bubble tea, with their Classic Bubble Tea being a standout, along with Matcha and Coffee Bubble Tea.
The Boba Club: Known for its experimental flavours like Lotus Biscoff Milkshake with Boba and delicious Thai green and rose teas.
Easy Boba: This popular spot in Bandra is often crowded, celebrated for its Belgian Chocolate Boba with chocolate pearls and refreshing Jasmine Classic Boba.
Thanks For Reading!