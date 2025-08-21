Ganeshotsav 2025: Congress Demands Pothole-Free Roads In Vasai-Virar Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Congress seeks urgent road repairs in Vasai-Virar ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025 | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the Congress has demanded that the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) take urgent measures to repair pothole-ridden roads across the region to ensure smooth festivities and public safety.

Monsoon Worsens Road Conditions

Heavy monsoon rains, combined with constant traffic from heavy and light vehicles, have left several roads in Vasai-Virar riddled with deep potholes. Residents say the situation worsened after torrential rains in July, which submerged entire stretches of roads, turning them into water-logged ponds.

Several key routes in the eastern and western parts of Vasai have since deteriorated further, leaving commuters and passengers struggling with jerks, injuries, and inconvenience.

Congress Leader Inspects Damaged Roads

Taking note of repeated complaints received at the Congress office, former District Youth Congress President Kuldeep Vartak personally inspected the condition of roads in Vasai East and West. He found that many stretches were severely damaged and urgently required patchwork and resurfacing.

Letter to PWD and VVMC Commissioner

On August 21, Vartak wrote to the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Commissioner of VVMC, demanding immediate repairs. He stressed that high-quality material must be used to restore roads before the start of Ganesh Chaturthi later this month.

Festival Preparations at Risk

The concern is not just about daily commuting. With the arrival of household and public Ganesh idols, many transported on large trucks and trailers, damaged roads pose additional risks. Organizers fear idols could be damaged or accidents caused during transportation for installation or immersion. “Any mishap during the festival would deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees,” Vartak warned in his letter.

Demand for Timely Repairs

The Congress leader urged officials to complete at least temporary repairs and fill all potholes across Vasai-Virar five days before the arrival of Ganesh idols. He emphasized that civic engineers must be held accountable and act swiftly to prevent inconvenience to citizens and devotees during Maharashtra’s biggest festival.