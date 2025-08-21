Kidzania Mumbai Hosts ‘Azadi Ke Rang’ Celebration With Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Annasaheb Bansode

KidZania Mumbai celebrated Independence in a unique way with its special event ‘Azadi ke Rang’ on August 20, which was graced by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Annasaheb Bansode. The celebration witnessed an evening of fun, learning and creativity as the Deputy Speaker joined children in various interactive role-play activities at the theme park.

Bansode, accompanied by Siddharth Bansode and Advocate Pratik Kardak, was given a ceremonial welcome followed by a guided tour of KidZania’s role-play city. During the visit, he explored sustainable township design at Mahindra Lifespaces, learned about bike designing and assembly at the TVS Racing Experience Centre, co-created treats with children at Kinder Joy, and even participated with young firefighters at the Fire Station, experiencing teamwork and safety drills.

The highlight of the evening was his inspirational address at the KidZania Theatre, where he urged children to dream big, pursue education with dedication, and believe in themselves. He also engaged in a lively Q&A session with the young audience, leaving them motivated with his guidance.

Later, KidZania’s management felicitated the Deputy Speaker on stage, after which children presented a vibrant cultural dance performance showcasing their creativity and enthusiasm for freedom.

“Children are the true colours of our nation’s freedom. Opportunities like these allow them to learn, explore, and dream without limits,” Bansode said, praising KidZania for creating a meaningful platform for experiential learning.

Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer - KidZania India, added, “This celebration was about giving children a space to express themselves freely and creatively. We are honoured by the presence of Annasaheb Bansode, whose encouragement made the evening even more special.”

