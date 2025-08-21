Navi Mumbai News: Boat With 10 To 15 People Aboard Drowns Near Uran Amid High Tides, Adjacent Sail Helps In Rescue | VIDEO | X (

Navi Mumbai: Following intense rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, fishermen return to the coasts to catch the arriving fish. A tragic event occurred allegedly in Uran where a boat overturned in the sea, with many individuals observed struggling in the water due to the capsized boat.

The event was recorded on video by a nearby boatassisting in the rescue of those trapped on the sinking boat. The video has rapidly circulated across social media.

Viral Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral clip shows a red boat overturned and being towed by another rescue boat, while an individual captured the whole event. During the rescue, the overturned boat tipped onto its side, sinking along with those on board, while some attempted to leap and grasp the rope linked to the rescue boat, and others clung on tightly in fear.

The boat subsequently became entirely submerged after high tides consistently struck it, compelling those on board to swim and grasp the rope attached to the rescue boat. Approximately 10-15 individuals were visible on the boat.

Additional details regarding this incident are pending.

Read Also Mumbai Records 177 mm Rain In 6 Hours, CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Caution Amid High Tide Alert

In a different event that took place today, a fishing boat overturned close to Mumbai, situated between the Gateway of India and Naval Dock. The total count of sailors aboard is unclear. The Navy and local authorities promptly began rescue efforts, supported by nearby fishermen and law enforcement. The boat was said to be fishing near Veraval, Gujarat. A clip of the event has become widely shared on social media. The incident has been formally logged at the Yellow Gate police station, triggering notifications to Navi Mumbai and Raigad law enforcement