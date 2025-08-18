 Mumbai Records 177 mm Rain In 6 Hours, CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Caution Amid High Tide Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Records 177 mm Rain In 6 Hours, CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Caution Amid High Tide Alert

Mumbai Records 177 mm Rain In 6 Hours, CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Caution Amid High Tide Alert

Talking to reporters here after reviewing the rain and flood situation across Maharashtra, he said waterlogging is being witnessed in 14 places in the metropolis.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 millimetres of rain in a 6-8 hour period on Monday and asked citizens to observe all precautions since more is expected through the day along with high tides.

14 Spots Waterlogged, But Metro Services Unhindered

Talking to reporters here after reviewing the rain and flood situation across Maharashtra, he said waterlogging is being witnessed in 14 places in the metropolis.

Suburban train services were slightly delayed but are functioning well, while metro rail services remain unaffected despite such heavy rains, Fadnavis added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

"Offices have been told to allow workers to leave for home at 4pm. After 6.30 pm, 3m to 4m tides are expected. The decision on closure of schools on Tuesday will be taken at an appropriate time. Citizens must not venture out without reason," he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 250–300 mm Downpour Likely Tonight; Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut...
article-image

The CM said crops spread across 4 lakh hectares have been affected statewide and district collectors have been authorized to take decisions regarding relief and rescue operations.

Talks are on with Karnataka regarding discharge of Allmatti dam water from that state, Fadnavis said.

Minister Ashish Shelar Takes Stock of Mumbai Flood Impact

Meanwhile, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Ashish Shelar said he had reviewed the situation in the metropolis through the disaster management cell of the BMC and had taken stock of the rainfall, flooding, school conditions and public transport.

"Local train services were functional with some disruptions, while BEST has been instructed to operate additional bus services if passengers are stranded at major (railway) terminals such as Dadar and Mumbai Central," he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs Review Meeting On Excessive Rainfall At...
article-image

All top civic and police officials are on the ground, the minister and senior BJP leader said.

Trees and branches have fallen in some 30 to 40 locations in the city and instructions have been issued to remove such hurdles and restore vehicular traffic speedily, Shelar informed.

He said one person was injured at Napean Sea Road in south Mumbai after a protection wall fell on a tree due to heavy rains.

"The BMC commissioner and Mumbai police commissioner have appealed to people that they should step out of their homes only if required. Holidays have been declared for schools in the noon sessions and for colleges," Shelar said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges ₹5,000 Crore Land Scam In CIDCO; MVA To Hold Protest On...
article-image

Pumping stations are functioning optimally across the city, and authorities are reviewing how much water is receding with the help of the pumps, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...