SAAD Foundation Celebrates Janmashtami With 'Hearts Of Hope' For Children In Panvel |

The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated with joy and compassion at the SAAD Foundation Children’s Home, New Panvel, through a special event titled “Hearts of Hope.”

The celebration, held from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, featured a series of engaging activities including a drawing competition, matki breaking, talent showcase, and interactive sessions with the children. The event created a festive and cheerful atmosphere, bringing smiles to the faces of the young participants.

A donation drive was also organised as part of the program, during which books, chocolates, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, and scales were distributed to the children, encouraging both education and creativity.

Organizers said the event not only highlighted the festive spirit of Janmashtami but also reinforced values of kindness, sharing, and community bonding. They expressed gratitude to all volunteers and supporters whose contributions made the celebration memorable for the children.