‘If You Can’t Fix It, Shut It Down!’: Netizen Slams BMC Over Recurring Andheri Subway Flooding | VIDEO | Screengrab|X|@hargunspeaks

Mumbai: The city is currently experiencing extreme rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging across various areas. Once again, the Andheri Subway has been submerged, turning into a pool of water that has caused major traffic disruptions and affected daily life.

Expressing frustration over the recurring problem, X user @hargunspeaks sharply criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its continued failure to address the issue.

In the post, the user pointed out that this has become an annual problem, questioning why it remains unsolved despite being a known issue. As Mumbai enters the third consecutive day of heavy rainfall, extreme waterlogging continues to heavy traffic and flood major roads, intensifying public anger.

In a widely shared post, X user @hargunspeaks highlighted the issue and called on the BMC to take firm action, stating: “If you can’t fix it, shut it down! We demand @mybmc to permanently close the Andheri Subway and officially declare it as: ANDHERI LAKE – Picnic Spot.”

In the X post, the user mentioned:

“To permanently close the Andheri Subway and officially declare it as: ANDHERI LAKE – Picnic Spot. Every monsoon, Andheri Subway turns into a swimming pool while Mumbaikars suffer.”

Further, he added: “BJP–Shinde government and BMC both refuse to take accountability for the pathetic conditions of our subways and nullahs. Today, Mumbai is drowning while the thekedars of the city enjoy the rains.”

The post reflects widespread public anger over the worsening flooding crisis.

As the city battles relentless monsoon showers, residents’ calls for urgent and effective civic action are growing louder, demanding sustainable solutions to prevent annual flooding disasters like the one at Andheri Subway.

Concluding the post, the user wrote:

"Corporation elections are delayed for over 3 years. BMC is busy in corruption, not solutions. Enough of playing with people’s lives and expectations! If you cannot make Andheri Subway functional, then declare it as a permanent lake and stop pretending it’s a road.”