Mumbai Rains: Vihar Overflows As City’s Water Stock In 7 Lakes Rises To 13.19 Lakh Million Litres; Second Reservoir To Fill In 2 Days (VIDEO)

Vihar Lake overflows after heavy rainfall, boosting Mumbai’s water stock | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: The continuous heavy downpour in the city has filled Vihar Lake, located within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. This is the second lake to overflow in the last two days. While Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi, Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa had already reached their total capacity.

Overflow Timeline and Water Contribution

While Tulsi Lake began overflowing on Saturday, Vihar Lake started overflowing at 2:45 PM on Monday. Although Vihar is the smallest of the lakes, it still contributes 110 million litres (ML) to the city's daily water supply. The lake has a maximum storage capacity of 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 ML).

Early Monsoon Impact

The monsoon arrived early this year, causing other major lakes located in Thane and Nashik districts to begin overflowing last month. However, despite heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of those lakes, Mumbai itself experienced a dry spell.

As a result, the overflow of Vihar Lake was delayed this year, according to civic data. The lake had started overflowing on July 25, 2024, while it overflowed on July 26, 2023, on August 11 in 2022 and on July 18 in 2021.

Current Water Stock In Lakes

Meanwhile, the total combined water stock in the seven lakes has now reached 13.19 lakh million litres (ML), compared to 13.46 lakh ML during the same period last year.

The BMC supplies 3,950 ML of water to the city daily. To ensure uninterrupted water supply to Mumbai throughout the year, a combined stock of 14.47 lakh ML is required across the seven lakes by October 1.