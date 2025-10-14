Gangster DK Rao’s Police Custody Extended Till October 17; Police Searching For 'Account Note' Linked To Extortion Case

Gangster DK Rao | File Photo

Mumbai: The police custody of gangster Ravi Mallesh Borra alias DK Rao, along with builder Nimit Bhuta and associate Anil Paterao, has been extended till October 17 in connection with an extortion case linked to a financial dispute. Anti Extortion Cell also have to investigate whether there is involvement of any Chhota Rajan's Aide.

According to investigators, during the hearing at the Esplanade Court, police informed that they had seized chat screenshots between the accused which mentioned financial transactions of ₹6 crore. In this Chat, Bhuta allegedly wrote, “I have already given ₹6 crore to Khalil. Whether he gave it further or not, I don’t know. If you want, talk to DK Bhai. I have cleared my account through Khalil. I’m blocking your number. If you contact me before the time, zero.”

Police told the court that Accused Bhuta had reportedly given a handwritten note listing financial details to the complainant and witnesses. The original note (“hisaab ki chitti”) is believed to be in the accused’s possession, and retrieving it is crucial for the investigation, hence the request for further custody.

Sources from the Mumbai Crime Branch said the case revolves around a redevelopment project near Rajawadi Signal, Ghatkopar, where several investors had put in large sums of money. The project, being developed by builder Nimit Bhuta, has been stalled for years.

When investors demanded their refunds, Bhuta and his associate Thambi Ganesh allegedly organized a meeting on August 27, 2023, at Maharana Hotel, Chembur. Gangster DK Rao was also present at this meeting, where he allegedly told investors to accept only their principal amount without interest and gave the builder eight months to repay them.

However, after the deadline expired, the builder failed to return the money. When investors pressed again, Rao allegedly threatened them with dire consequences if they pursued repayment.

Read Also NMMC Expands Cancer Screening Across Navi Mumbai To Promote Early Detection Among Women

Police said that DK Rao, a long-time aide of underworld don Chhota Rajan, was acting as an enforcer for the builder, who had defaulted on payments exceeding ₹1.25 crore. This is Rao’s second arrest in 2025, following a similar extortion case in January involving threats to a hotelier. The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate the financial trail and the alleged recovery note that could further expose the builder’s nexus with underworld-linked enforcers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/