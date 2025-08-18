Palghar Rains: Red Alert Issued, Schools Shut, Commuters Hit As Waterlogging Worsens

A representative picture of waterlogging | X/@ians

Palghar, Maharashtra: Palghar has been reeling under heavy rains since the past weekend, severely disrupting normal life across the district. Continuous downpour has led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and railway tracks, causing hardships for commuters and residents.

Red Alert After Days of Heavy Showers

Authorities issued an Orange Alert in Palghar on Monday, followed by a Red Alert for Tuesday, August 19, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the district. In view of the adverse weather, all schools and colleges in Palghar will remain closed on August 19.

Sharp Spike in Rainfall Across Taluka

Between August 15 and August 16 morning, the district recorded 31.2 mm rainfall, which rose sharply to 67.7 mm by August 17 morning. Vasai taluka reported the highest rainfall at 144.5 mm, followed by Palghar with 116.7 mm and Dahanu with 43.7 mm. By Monday morning, rainfall touched 16.6 mm, with intensity increasing further in the afternoon.

Navali Underpass Submerged Again

The persistent showers have submerged the vital Navali underpass, connecting Palghar East and West, turning it into a virtual drain and forcing commuters to take a detour of nearly three kilometers via the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj flyover. Citizens have repeatedly demanded the reopening of this stretch for pedestrians and light vehicles, but authorities have allegedly ignored the issue, sparking local resentment.

District Administration Issues Advisory

With the district administration advising residents to avoid stepping out except for essential needs, farmers too have been cautioned to ensure proper drainage from paddy fields, vegetable farms, and orchards, and to secure livestock at safe locations

Fishermen Warned Amid Rough Seas

Authorities also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea as wave heights of up to 4.3 metres and winds of 60 km/h are expected over the next two days.

The heavy rains have also filled major reservoirs to near-capacity levels. Officials warn that if the rains continue, reservoirs may soon reach 100% capacity.