 Thane MACT Awards ₹26.21 Lakh Compensation To Family Of 40-Year-Old Man Killed In 2018 Autorickshaw Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹26.21 Lakh Compensation To Family Of 40-Year-Old Man Killed In 2018 Autorickshaw Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 26.21 lakh to the family of a 40-year-old man who was killed in an autorickshaw accident in 2018. Tribunal member R.V. Mohite held the vehicle owner solely liable for the payment after rejecting the contention of the insurer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., that the policy was “fake and fabricated.”

Pranali Lotlikar
Representational Image

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 26.21 lakh to the family of a 40-year-old man who was killed in an autorickshaw accident in 2018.

Vehicle Owner Held Fully Liable

Tribunal member R.V. Mohite held the vehicle owner solely liable for the payment after rejecting the contention of the insurer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., that the policy was “fake and fabricated.”

The insurance company had contested its liability, arguing that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the autorickshaw driver, who was allegedly addicted to tobacco. It claimed the driver had bent down to retrieve a pouch of tobacco that fell from his pocket while driving, leading to the accident.

Driver’s Rash Act Caused Mishap

However, the tribunal ruled that the mishap, which occurred on May 4, 2018, was caused by the “rash and negligent driving” of the autorickshaw driver.

“The driver of the offending vehicle was chewing a tobacco-like substance. His pouch of tobacco fell inside the autorickshaw, and when he bent down to pick it up, he lost control and rammed into a roadside tree,” the tribunal observed.

Deceased Not At Fault

The tribunal further clarified that there was no contributory negligence on the part of the deceased, who was employed with a logistics company.

Award Calculation & Interest

In calculating the award, the tribunal considered pecuniary loss, future prospects, consortium, funeral expenses, and other heads, arriving at a total compensation of Rs 26.21 lakh, with 9% annual interest from the date of the petition.

