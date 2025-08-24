 Raigad District Urges Citizens To Complete Ayushman Bharat Enrollment By August 31
Raigad District Urges Citizens To Complete Ayushman Bharat Enrollment By August 31

The district administration has launched a special drive to ensure maximum citizens benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). Under this campaign, residents have been urged to enroll for the Ayushman Bharat Golden Card by August 31.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Raigad District Urges Citizens To Complete Ayushman Bharat Enrollment By August 31 | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The district administration has launched a special drive to ensure maximum citizens benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). Under this campaign, residents have been urged to enroll for the Ayushman Bharat Golden Card by August 31.

About The Scheme

The scheme provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year for beneficiaries, covering 1,356 types of surgeries and specialized medical procedures. In addition, family members above 70 years of age are eligible for an extra Rs 5 lakh worth of free healthcare through the Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Card. Officials emphasized that every family member must hold an Ayushman Bharat Golden Card to access these benefits.

Enrollment can be done through ASHA workers, Aaple Sarkar service centers, and ration shopkeepers (fair price shops). The card can be used at both government and private hospitals empaneled under the scheme. Citizens have been urged to register at the earliest to ensure their families are covered.

Authorities said the process for card creation has now been simplified. Beneficiaries can generate their Ayushman Bharat Golden Card by downloading the Ayushman App from Google Play Store or by visiting https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in.

The district administration has appealed to all residents to take advantage of the drive and secure the health protection benefits for themselves and their families before the deadline.

