Raigad Administration Releases Consolidated Compassionate Appointment Waiting Lists for Group C & D Cadres

Navi Mumbai: The district administration has published the consolidated compassionate appointment waiting list (Anukampa pratiksha Yadi) for Group-C cadre and the list of candidates awaiting appointment under Group-D cadre at the Collector’s Office level.

The lists (Annexure A and B) have been displayed on the notice board of the District Collector’s Office, at the offices of the respective appointing authorities, and on the official district website www.raigad.gov.in.

Candidates whose names appear in the lists have been invited to raise objections, if any, regarding their name or serial number. Such objections must be submitted in writing through the concerned appointing authority by August 29, 2025.

Officials have clarified that objections received after the deadline will not be considered. The announcement was made by Govind Wakde, Prant Tahsildar (Revenue), Collector’s Office, Raigad.