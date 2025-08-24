 Raigad Administration Releases Consolidated Compassionate Appointment Waiting Lists for Group C & D Cadres
Raigad Administration Releases Consolidated Compassionate Appointment Waiting Lists for Group C & D Cadres

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: The district administration has published the consolidated compassionate appointment waiting list (Anukampa pratiksha Yadi) for Group-C cadre and the list of candidates awaiting appointment under Group-D cadre at the Collector’s Office level.

The lists (Annexure A and B) have been displayed on the notice board of the District Collector’s Office, at the offices of the respective appointing authorities, and on the official district website www.raigad.gov.in.

