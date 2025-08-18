Mumbai Rains: One Dead, One Missing As Tree Falls, Floods Trigger Disasters Across City

Mithi River Operation |

Mumbai: The city recorded several disaster incidents on Monday due to the intense downpour, resulting in one person losing his life and one injured. While one person was washed away in Mithi River, and the search operation is underway.

As per the information provided by the BMC disaster management, at 10.30 am, a passerby, Jayant Gosavi (40), was injured after a tree collapsed on him in Parsi Wadi, Sahar Road. The victim was rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital for treatment.

Tree Falls On A Man At Neapean Sea Road

In a tragic incident, a man was killed after a tree fell on him at Neapean Sea Road. Around 11.24 am, a protective wall of Hyderabad Estate Quarters, located near Shimla House, Godrej Baug, collapsed on a tree next to it. This resulted in the tree's collapse on the road. The victim, identified as Satish Tirke (50), was immediately rushed to Nair Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Man Washed Away In Stormwater

While a man was washed away in a stormwater drain located in Bharat Nagar, Bandra-Kurla Complex. The incident was reported at 2.51 pm and the search operation is underway. As per preliminary information, the mishap took place near BKC Bridge, where a 24-year-old man dived into the Mithi River to bathe. However, he washed away due to the high flow of water. The identification of the victim is underway.

Meanwhile, nine complaints of short-circuit, two incidents of wall collapse, and 12 incidents of tree falls were also reported by Monday evening.