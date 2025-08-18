Palghar Human Trafficking Horror: 12-Year-Old Trafficked, Exploited By 223 Men; 16 Arrested, BNS Law Invoked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a chilling case of human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, authorities have now arrested 16 accused, including nine Bangladeshi nationals and four pimps from Gujarat. Five victims, including a 12-year-old girl, have been rescued after an NGO received information about her plight, with assistance from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

The case, initially exposed by social activist Dr. Binu Varghese, is among the first in India to invoke Section 111(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a provision that has replaced the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The probe is being conducted under the direct supervision of MBVV Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik and DCP (Crime) Sandeep Doifode.

The Case

The victim, a girl who had recently completed her 7th standard exams and was preparing to enter 8th grade, ran away from home out of fear of parental scolding over her academic performance. She was approached by a Bangladeshi woman who lured her and illegally transported her to Kolkata. From there, a broker flew her to Mumbai, where her ordeal began. She was handed over to Mohammad Khalid Abdul Bapari (33), a Bangladeshi accused, who kept her in Navi Mumbai. It was there that she was allegedly raped and forced into prostitution. When she resisted, she was subjected to severe beatings and torture, leaving burn marks on her body. Subsequently, she was transferred to different brokers and locations.

Disturbing Revelations

The most alarming discovery involves a 12-year-old victim who was allegedly trafficked and repeatedly exploited by 223 individuals over a span of three months across Gujarat and some locations in Navi Mumbai. Police sources say the clients paid between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 per session, but the girl was only given Rs 500 for each encounter, with promises of being sent home soon.

According to investigators, the trafficking network included an agent named Pritiben Mohida (37), her brother, and an auto-rickshaw driver. Shockingly, the driver acted as a pimp, transporting the minor to customers in exchange for commissions. He was later arrested by Naigaon police from Gujarat.

The victim is currently housed at Rescue Foundation, Kandivali, along with three other rescued girls.

First-of-its-Kind Case Under New Law

This case is significant not only for the scale of abuse uncovered but also because it is one of the first in India where both the POCSO Act and Section 111(4) of the BNS have been applied together, mirroring the organized crime framework of the erstwhile MCOCA.

The revelations have sparked outrage, with Rescue Foundation founder Triveni Aacharya and child rights advocates demanding that all those involved face the strictest possible charges under the POCSO Act. They argue that a strong precedent must be set to deter future crimes of this nature.

Investigations remain ongoing, and officials have indicated that further arrests are likely as the network’s full scope comes to light.