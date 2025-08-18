Mumbai Rains: Retaining Wall Collapse Damages 7 Homes In Chembur Amid Heavy Showers, MLA Sana Malik Visits Spot; Dramatic Video Of Tragedy Goes Viral |

Mumbai: Heavy rains that have lashed the city over the past two days triggered a minor landslip-like incident in Chembur on Sunday evening, when a retaining wall built on a hill suddenly collapsed onto a cluster of hutments in Ashok Nagar near Vashi Naka.

The incident occurred around 7 pm, damaging at least seven houses, though no injuries were reported. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet showing exact moments of the wall collapse.

According to officials, the wall, constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), gave way under pressure from continuous showers. Residents in the area noticed cracks and falling debris and rushed out of their homes in time, averting what could have been a major tragedy. Fortunately, people managed to get out quickly, otherwise the collapse could have caused casualties, an official confirmed.

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached the site shortly after being alerted. The debris was cleared and rescue operations were carried out to ensure no one was trapped under the rubble. The BMC then arranged temporary shelter for the affected families at Marvali Church in Chembur, where basic facilities have been provided.

Local MLA Sana Malik Visits Site

Anushakti Nagar MLA Sana Malik Shaikh visited the site with her team to oversee relief measures. She instructed immediate arrangements for temporary rehabilitation and assured the affected residents that assistance would continue until they could safely return to their homes.

“In New Ashok Nagar, a retaining wall collapsed, leading to damage to unoccupied homes and minor impact on others below. Thankfully, there was no loss of life. Instructions have been given to urgently provide shelter and basic facilities for the affected families,” Shaikh posted on X, sharing images from the site.

The MLA also confirmed that the Disaster Management Department coordinated with the M/East Ward Maintenance Department, Fire Brigade, and RCF Police Station to respond swiftly to the situation. RCF Police officials conducted a preliminary panchnama on Sunday, while a detailed survey is scheduled to be carried out by the District Collector’s office.