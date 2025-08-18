Bhiwandi Roof Slab Collapse: Four Injured, Including Two Children As BNCMC Flags Building Dilapidated | Representational Image

Four people, including two children, were injured after a concrete roof slab collapsed in a room in Bhiwandi on Monday morning. The incident took place at Chavan Colony, Bhiwandi, while the family was asleep.

According to an official from the Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the slab on the first floor of a ground-plus-four-storey building gave way unexpectedly.

The injured have been identified as Tauquir Salim Ansari, his wife, and their two children. Ansari’s wife reportedly sustained spinal injuries, while the others were treated and discharged after receiving first aid. She continues to remain hospitalised.

Ansari, who had been living in the flat for the past ten months, had earlier informed the building owner about plaster falling from the ceiling. However, no repairs were carried out.

Saquib Kharabe, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell at BNCMC, said, “We issued a notice to the building, stating that the structure is dilapidated.”

Maqsoom Ansari, ward officer from BNCMC, told The Free Press Journal, “The residents began repair work after obtaining permission from the civic body. Earlier, we had issued a notice asking them to conduct a structural audit, following which repairs were initiated.”