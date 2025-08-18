 Bhiwandi Roof Slab Collapse: Four Injured, Including Two Children As BNCMC Flags Building Dilapidated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhiwandi Roof Slab Collapse: Four Injured, Including Two Children As BNCMC Flags Building Dilapidated

Bhiwandi Roof Slab Collapse: Four Injured, Including Two Children As BNCMC Flags Building Dilapidated

According to an official from the Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the slab on the first floor of a ground-plus-four-storey building gave way unexpectedly.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Bhiwandi Roof Slab Collapse: Four Injured, Including Two Children As BNCMC Flags Building Dilapidated | Representational Image

Four people, including two children, were injured after a concrete roof slab collapsed in a room in Bhiwandi on Monday morning. The incident took place at Chavan Colony, Bhiwandi, while the family was asleep.

According to an official from the Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the slab on the first floor of a ground-plus-four-storey building gave way unexpectedly.

The injured have been identified as Tauquir Salim Ansari, his wife, and their two children. Ansari’s wife reportedly sustained spinal injuries, while the others were treated and discharged after receiving first aid. She continues to remain hospitalised.

Ansari, who had been living in the flat for the past ten months, had earlier informed the building owner about plaster falling from the ceiling. However, no repairs were carried out.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Read Also
45 Customers Of Medical Distributor Duped Of ₹9.12 Lakh In Bhiwandi; One Booked
article-image

Saquib Kharabe, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell at BNCMC, said, “We issued a notice to the building, stating that the structure is dilapidated.”

Maqsoom Ansari, ward officer from BNCMC, told The Free Press Journal, “The residents began repair work after obtaining permission from the civic body. Earlier, we had issued a notice asking them to conduct a structural audit, following which repairs were initiated.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...