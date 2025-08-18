Mumbai News: Central Railway & MRVC Launch 7 Girders For Bhandup FOB In Record 2 Hours 10 Minutes Despite Incessant Rains

Central Railway & MRVC team launch girders for Bhandup FOB in record time despite heavy rains | File Photo

Mumbai: A joint team of Central Railway and Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) successfully carried out the launching of seven girders in a record time of 2 hours and 10 minutes, despite incessant rains.

Over 100 personnel worked overnight in pouring rain

"The team, consisting of around 100 railway personnel and contractual workers, along with technically competent supervisors and officers with adequate experience, worked collaboratively in the pouring rain from 1:15 am on 17 August 2025 (Saturday/Sunday midnight) to 3:25 am on 17 August 2025 (early Sunday morning), for the construction of a 12-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Bhandup station" said an official.

Block taken to avoid disruption of train services

A block was undertaken on the Up and Down Fast lines and the 5th and 6th lines during the midnight hours to ensure that the movement of mail, express, and suburban train services during the day was not affected. The work involved the use of a 450 MT crane and hydra cranes.

Railway officials hail precision and teamwork

"The task of launching girders is extremely challenging in itself, and the heavy rains made it even more demanding. The team from CR and MRVC demonstrated an excellent example of diligence, precision, and dedication, completing this complex task successfully within the planned time frame" further added official.