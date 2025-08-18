Mumbai News: Central Railway Reports Improved Punctuality But Commuters Remain Unconvinced | Representative Image

Even as daily commuters continue to express frustration over delayed trains, Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai Division claims it has achieved measurable improvements in train punctuality, despite a surge in services and the challenges posed by the monsoon.

According to official data, the punctuality of Mail and Express trains rose to 57% between April and July 2025, compared to 51% during the same period last year. Suburban train punctuality also saw a marginal uptick, improving to 93% from 92% year-on-year for the same four-month stretch.

A CR official highlighted that the Mumbai division has made "substantial progress in improving train punctuality, which is a significant operational benchmark, especially given the immense volume of train traffic handled daily."

Operational efficiency claims

In July 2025 alone, Mail and Express trains recorded a punctuality rate of 56%, up from 49% in July 2024. Suburban services remained relatively stable with 92% punctuality, a slight improvement over last year’s 91%, despite heavy and persistent monsoon rains.

Infrastructure and scheduling focus

The improvement comes even as the division grapples with rising traffic." In July 2025, CR operated 5,983 Mail and Express trains — a 7% increase from 5,742 in July 2024. This includes 213 special trains, marking a 35% jump from 157 special services run during the same month last year" said an official.

On average, 193 long-distance trains were operated daily in July this year, compared to 185 per day last year — reflecting a growing effort to meet surging travel demand.

Ground reality for commuters

However, regular suburban passengers remain skeptical of the railway’s punctuality claims. “Several long-distance trains often arrive behind schedule, and that severely affects the punctuality of suburban trains,” said Mahesh Kamble, a daily commuter from Kalyan.

Mangesh Gaikwad from Dombivli echoed similar sentiments: “The late running of long-distance trains often disrupts suburban operations, especially in Mumbai’s congested rail corridors.”

Despite these concerns, CR officials maintain that the improved figures reflect the division’s focus on operational efficiency.

Balancing act continues

A senior CR official noted, “We are working continuously to enhance reliability and balance long-distance and suburban operations. Efforts are underway to identify infrastructure and scheduling solutions that can help minimize delays further.”

"CR’s performance numbers may show progress, but those of us who commute daily see a different reality," said another frequent commuter. "The struggle between improving long-distance travel and sustaining the suburban lifeline is far from over — and it’s the lakhs of everyday passengers who feel the pinch."