How To Avoid Diwali 2025 Traffic & Reach Your Favourite Getaway Near Mumbai In Just An Hour By Sea | Know Details

As the festival of light, Diwali, nears, there many Mumbaikars who often avoid crowded tourist spots fearing huge crowd, expensive tickets or simply struggle of getting leave from work. For those who still wish to escape the city rush and enjoy some peaceful family time, Alibaug makes for the perfect getaway which is just an hour away by M2M Ferries.

Though road trip might sound exciting, however, Mumbai’s traffic could easily turn your fun to frustration. To add a unique experience and make travel enjoyable with the view of the Arabian sea, travelling by ferry could be an ideal start to your mini vacation.

As you reach Mandwa, travelling to Alibaug city is just 45 minutes to an hour away. Travellers can choose various options like budget stays, homestays, or luxury beach villas with that enjoy delicious sea food of the city.

Why spend Diwali honking in traffic when you could be laughing by the beach? Load up more than just sweets, pack the grandparents, cousins, kids, even the dog. In 60 minutes you’ll be in Alibaug, far from chaos but close to all the festive fun. pic.twitter.com/3gUUdguZ9K — M2M Ferries (@M2M_Ferries) October 13, 2025

How to Book M2M Ferries

Visit the website www.m2mferries.com or download the app

Click on 'Book Now'

Select the route Mumbai to Mandwa

Click on the Type of the seating category from 'Skoda Kushaq Zone', Skoda Kylaq Deck, Skoda Kodiaq Lounge'

Once you reach Mandwa Jetty, a bus or auto ride can easity drop you in Alibaug town in 30–45 minutes.

Top Places to Visit in Alibaug

Alibaug Beach and Kashid Beach: Both beaches are perfect for peaceful sunset walks and relaxed family picnics by the sea.

Murud Janjira Fort: A must-visit for history lovers, this legendary island fort stands tall amid the sea and offers breathtaking views.

Nagaon Beach: For adventure seekers, this beach is known for its exciting water sports and thrilling activities.

Lavish Antique Clocks: A hidden gem for vintage and antique lovers, this store features a fascinating collection.

When Is Diwali 2025?

The Diwali season spans five auspicious days, each with unique rituals:

October 18: Dhanteras

October 20: Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)

October 20: Diwali & Lakshmi Puja

October 22: Govardhan Puja

October 23: Bhai Dooj