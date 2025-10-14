 How To Avoid Diwali 2025 Traffic & Reach Your Favourite Getaway Near Mumbai In Just An Hour By Sea | Know Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHow To Avoid Diwali 2025 Traffic & Reach Your Favourite Getaway Near Mumbai In Just An Hour By Sea | Know Details

How To Avoid Diwali 2025 Traffic & Reach Your Favourite Getaway Near Mumbai In Just An Hour By Sea | Know Details

Though road trip might sound exciting, however, Mumbai’s traffic could easily turn your fun to frustration. To add a unique experience and make travel enjoyable with the view of the Arabian sea, travelling by ferry could be an ideal start to your mini vacation.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
How To Avoid Diwali 2025 Traffic & Reach Your Favourite Getaway Near Mumbai In Just An Hour By Sea |

As the festival of light, Diwali, nears, there many Mumbaikars who often avoid crowded tourist spots fearing huge crowd, expensive tickets or simply struggle of getting leave from work. For those who still wish to escape the city rush and enjoy some peaceful family time, Alibaug makes for the perfect getaway which is just an hour away by M2M Ferries.

Though road trip might sound exciting, however, Mumbai’s traffic could easily turn your fun to frustration. To add a unique experience and make travel enjoyable with the view of the Arabian sea, travelling by ferry could be an ideal start to your mini vacation.

As you reach Mandwa, travelling to Alibaug city is just 45 minutes to an hour away. Travellers can choose various options like budget stays, homestays, or luxury beach villas with that enjoy delicious sea food of the city.

How to Book M2M Ferries

FPJ Shorts
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect
Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body
Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body

Visit the website www.m2mferries.com or download the app

Click on 'Book Now'

Select the route Mumbai to Mandwa

Click on the Type of the seating category from 'Skoda Kushaq Zone', Skoda Kylaq Deck, Skoda Kodiaq Lounge'

Once you reach Mandwa Jetty, a bus or auto ride can easity drop you in Alibaug town in 30–45 minutes.

Read Also
Diwali 2025: Budget-Friendly Travel Destinations In India Under ₹30,000
article-image

Top Places to Visit in Alibaug

Alibaug Beach and Kashid Beach: Both beaches are perfect for peaceful sunset walks and relaxed family picnics by the sea.

Murud Janjira Fort: A must-visit for history lovers, this legendary island fort stands tall amid the sea and offers breathtaking views.

Nagaon Beach: For adventure seekers, this beach is known for its exciting water sports and thrilling activities.

Lavish Antique Clocks: A hidden gem for vintage and antique lovers, this store features a fascinating collection.

Read Also
Mumbai Guide: Famous Tourist Places Near Navi Mumbai International Airport
article-image

When Is Diwali 2025?
The Diwali season spans five auspicious days, each with unique rituals:
October 18: Dhanteras
October 20: Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)
October 20: Diwali & Lakshmi Puja
October 22: Govardhan Puja
October 23: Bhai Dooj

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect

Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect

Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body

Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body

Maharashtra To Launch Mechanical Laundry Service In 593 Health Centres

Maharashtra To Launch Mechanical Laundry Service In 593 Health Centres

Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Free Wi-Fi At All Aqua Line Stations To Ease Ticket Booking

Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Free Wi-Fi At All Aqua Line Stations To Ease Ticket Booking

VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches ₹1,299 Crore Mata Ramabai And Kamraj Nagar Slum Redevelopment...

VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches ₹1,299 Crore Mata Ramabai And Kamraj Nagar Slum Redevelopment...