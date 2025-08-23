Mumbai Shocker: Body Of 7-Year-Old Girl Found Inside Dustbin In Kushinagar Express Bathroom

Mumbai Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Found Inside Dustbin In Kushinagar Express Bathroom | File Photo

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, the body of a 7–8-year-old girl was found inside a dustbin in the bathroom of AC coach B2 of the Kushinagar Express (train no. 22537) on Saturday. The incident came to light around 1 AM.

The train, which later departs as Kashi Express (15017), was undergoing cleaning at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus when the cleaning staff discovered the body, as reported by news agency IANS. Authorities were immediately informed at 1:50 AM, and officials are currently investigating the incident.

Constable Misbehaves In Ladies Coach Of Local Train, Snatches Phones, Arrested

In another crime news, a police constable has been taken into custody for allegedly misbehaving with female passengers while intoxicated inside the ladies’ coach of a Mumbai local train. The unsettling incident took place on Saturday afternoon on a Borivali-Vasai slow train.

Accused Constable in Uniform, Allegedly Groped Passengers

The constable, identified as Amol Kishore Sapkale, is currently attached to the Mira Bhayander and Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate. Eyewitnesses stated that Sapkale entered the ladies’ compartment at Mira Road station dressed in his official khaki uniform.

Several women accused him of intentionally brushing against them from behind, pretending to check tickets. One woman recorded a video showing him staring inappropriately at other passengers. When Sapkale noticed he was being filmed, he allegedly turned aggressive, snatching phones from some of the women trying to document his behaviour.

Unable to bear the harassment, a group of passengers confronted him and forced him out of the coach. They then approached the station master to report the incident immediately.

Railway Police Step In, FIR Registered

After receiving the alert, officers from the Vasai Road Railway Police arrived at the location and took the constable into custody. An FIR was filed following a complaint by a female passenger.

Sapkale has been charged under appropriate sections related to outraging a woman’s modesty and criminal intimidation. Police confirmed he was intoxicated during the incident.