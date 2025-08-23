Mumbai Crime Branch Busts ₹60 Crore International Cyber Fraud Syndicate In Kandivali; 943 Bogus Bank Accounts Exposed, 12 Arrested

Mumbai Crime Branch busts Kandivali cyber fraud hub; ₹60 crore scam exposed | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Mumbai Crime Branch (Unit 2) has unearthed an international syndicate involved in large-scale cyber fraud operations across India, which routed illicit gains through hundreds of bogus bank accounts. The investigation revealed 943 bank accounts linked to fraud transactions worth Rs 60.82 crore, and 12 suspects have been arrested so far.

Fraud firms exposed in Kandivali

The scam operated under the guise of two firms—‘DG Surge Consultancy’ and ‘Pritit Logistics’—based in Kandivali, Mumbai. Both companies were fronts for creating bank accounts for cybercriminals, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch raided these firms on August 12 and arrested key accused, including Vaibhav Patel, Sunil Kumar Paswan, Amankumar Gautam, Khushbu Sundarjala, and Ritesh Bandekar.

Massive seizures in police raids

During the raid, police seized 2 laptops, 25 mobile phones, 25 bank passbooks, 30 chequebooks, 46 ATM cards, Swipe machine and 104 SIM cards from different telecom companies. An FIR has been registered under sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Samta Nagar police station. Following further investigation, 12 more arrests were made.

Gang linked to multiple cyber scams

The gang was part of an international cybercrime network. They purchased banking credentials for ₹7,000–₹8,000, opened accounts using these details, and supplied them to fraudsters who carried out scams like digital arrest schemes, investment fraud, and fake e-commerce deals. The illicit funds from these scams were routed through these bogus accounts.

Also Watch:

Fraud linked to nationwide complaints

Data analysis from seized laptops revealed 943 bank accounts created by the gang. Of these, 181 accounts were actively used in cyber fraud, connected to 339 complaints nationwide—including 16 in Mumbai, 46 across Maharashtra, and 277 from other states.

Over ₹60 crore routed through fake accounts

Police confirmed that Rs 60.82 crore was funneled through these accounts from various cyber fraud schemes. Rs 1.67 crore linked to Mumbai cases. Rs 10.57 crore from Maharashtra-related frauds.