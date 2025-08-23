Western Railway To Run Special Train Between Bandra Terminus & Bhavnagar On August 29–30 For Festive Season Travel; Check Details

Western Railway announces Bandra Terminus–Bhavnagar festive special train | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway will run a Special Train on Special fare between Bandra Terminus & Bhavnagar.

Train schedule and timings

Train No. 09209 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, 30th August, 2025 at 1:50 pm, and will reach Bhavnagar at 04:30 am, the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09210 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar on Friday, 29th August, 2025 at 8:20 pm, and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 10:20 am the next day.

Route and halts

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar Gate, Botad, Dhola, Songadh, Sihor Gujarat and Bhavnagar Para stations in both directions.

Coach composition

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC -3 Tier, AC -3 Tier (Economy), Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Booking details

The booking for Train Nos. 09209 & 09210 will open from 24th August, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.