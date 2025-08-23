Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On Sunday

Mumbai Local Train Update | Representative Image

To ensure smooth functioning of rail operations, Western Railway has announced a Jumbo Block for maintenance of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment.

The block will be carried out from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs at Vasai Road Yard over Goods Lines during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, August 23–24, 2025.

Railway officials clarified that there will be no block during daytime over the Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, August 24, 2025, ensuring that suburban train services will run as per schedule.

The maintenance work is part of Western Railway’s continuous efforts to strengthen infrastructure and enhance safety for passengers as well as freight operations.