Ganeshutsav 2025: Thane Municipal Corporation Increases Number Of Artificial Immersion Ponds Across City Ahead Of Festival | FPJ Photo/ Image used for representational purpose only

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has significantly increased the number of artificial immersion ponds across the city in anticipation of the upcoming Ganeshutsav festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced that Ganesh idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds, in line with directions from the High Court. Idols taller than six feet can be immersed in natural water bodies. Accordingly, the civic body has expanded both artificial ponds and mobile immersion systems this year.

TMC has made 1.5 times more immersion arrangements compared to last year. In addition, the Green Immersion App has been made to help citizens locate their nearest immersion points, Rao added.

Although Ganeshutsav has been granted the status of a state festival, the civic body has appealed to citizens to celebrate in a way that avoids causing inconvenience to others. "The festival should be celebrated peacefully with the blessings of Lord Ganesha," said Commissioner Rao.

According to civic officials, a total of 134 immersion locations will be set up. These include: 23 artificial lakes, 77 tank immersion points, 15 mobile immersion centers, 09 creek ghat arrangements, 10 idol acceptance centers.

Artificial lakes and tank immersion facilities have been arranged across different ward committees as follows:

Uthalsar Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: Rustomji-1, Rustomji-2 (Atelier Building), Parulekar Maidan – Siddheshwar Tank, Ritupark (opposite Shital Dairy), Parmarth Niketan (near headquarters), Swatantra Savarkar Maidan.

Artificial Lakes: Ambeghosale, Runwal Nagar.

Naupada Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: Raheja Complex, Kashish Park, Sadguru Garden-Kopri, Bara Bungalow-Kopri, Plots No. 20 (near Raut School), 21 (near Bhakti Mandir), 22 (near Ganesh Talkies).

Artificial Lakes: Masunda Dutt Ghat, Kopri (near Ashtavinayak Chowk).

Kalwa Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: 90 Feet Road Kalwa, Sahyadri School, Saiba Sports City Manisha Nagar, Kharegaon Naka (behind Police Post), Vitawa-Tax Dept Office, Gaodevi Ground (Nature Park Area).

Artificial Lakes: Kharigaon, Gholai Nagar (East), New Shivaji Nagar, Railway Immersion Ghat (Vitawa area).

Diva Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: Padle BSUP, My City, Riverwood Complex, Arihant Aarohi (Kalyan Shil Road), Diva Mahotsav Ground, Mukta Heights, Nirmal Nagari, Sudama Regency (Khardi), AND Complex (Agasan).

Artificial Lakes: Dativali Lake, Khidkali Lake, near Saraswati School (Padal village).

Mumbra Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: Shankar Mandir Lake, Babaji Patil Wadi, Anand Koliwada, Rananagar Ghat, Retibandar Ghat.

Artificial Lake: Near Shankar Mandir Lake.

Majiwada Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: Spring Hill Society (Waghbil), Vijaynagari Annex, Lodha Luxury, Urban Park Garden, Highland Maidan, Balkum Saket Ghat, Dosti County, Lodha Splendora, Lodha Amara, Waghbil Ghat.

Artificial Lakes: Nilkanth Woods (Tikujini Wadi), Rewale, Borivade Village, Bramhand Ritupark, Hiranandani, TMC Maidan (New Horizon), Kolshet Mahaghat, Gaimukh Mahaghat, Balkum Kasheli Ghat.

Lokmanyanagar Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: Lokmanya Nagar Bus Stop, Lakshmi Park Phase 1 (Siddhivinayak Udyan), Acharya Atre Marg (Koras Nakshatra Complex), Dosti Vihar, P. L. Deshpande Marg (Runwal Plaza).

Wagle Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: Road No. 22 (Neptune Element Company, Passport Office), Near Water Tank (Srinagar), Ayyappa Temple (2 tanks), Hindustan Hotel-Ambika Nagar, IIT Circle (2 tanks), Road No. 27 (Happy Man), Ratanbai Compound.

Artificial Lakes: Railadevi 1 & 2.

Vartaknagar Ward:

Tank Immersion Points: Vasant Vihar Club House, Samata Nagar Welfare Center, Near Pawar Nagar Bus Stop, Swami Vivekananda Nagar (MHADA), Siddhanchal Complex, Hyde Park, Unnati Garden, Devdarshan (Dongripada).

Artificial Lakes: Upvan Lake Area, Devdayanagar Reception Room.

The Civic officials said that the manpower will be deployed in two shifts at all immersion sites. Cranes and additional barges will be made available at creek ghats to ensure smooth immersion. The Commissioner urged devotees to cooperate with staff at these locations and follow all instructions.

The Green Immersion App provides details about nearby immersion locations and mobile immersion routes. Citizens are encouraged to register and use the app to ensure environmentally-friendly immersion practices and seamless coordination.

https://ecovisrjan.com/.