 US President Donald Trump's Effigy Burnt In Nagpur During Marbat Utsav, Why Is The Century-Old Festival Celebrated?
US President Donald Trump's Effigy Burnt In Nagpur During Marbat Utsav, Why Is The Century-Old Festival Celebrated?

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Donald Trump's Effigy Burnt In Nagpur During Marbat Utsav | ANI

Nagpur: The Marbat Festival, a symbol of the historical and cultural heritage of Nagpur is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in the city on Saturday. A key tradition of this historic festival is the procession of effigies representing contemporary social, political, and economic issues.

This year, a major highlight of the Marbat procession is an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump, created in protest against the tariffs imposed on India.

The effigy can be seen wearing a red suit, white shirt, and a yellow tie. It has also been garlanded, and several posters with messages have been attached to it.

One of the posters reads: "Tariff lagakar humein jo daraye, Bharat ki takat usse rulaye," which roughly translates to: "Those who try to intimidate us with tariffs, India's strength will make them weep." A sea of people can be seen around the effigy.

About Marbat Festival

Marbat Utsav traces its origins back to the 19th century, during the British era, when the people of Nagpur began this unique tradition to ward off evil spirits and symbolically protest against societal issues.

The word “Marbat” refers to effigies of female figures made from clay and hay, representing evil forces or social evils. A grand procession is carried through the city with these effigies, which are then ritually burned or immersed, symbolising the destruction of evil and the triumph of good.

Over time, the festival has evolved into a platform for highlighting contemporary issues, serving as a powerful reflection of public sentiment and social consciousness.

Why Is Marbat Festival Celebrated?

Marbat Utsav is celebrated to purge society of negativity and evil influences, while promoting harmony, well-being, and social awareness. It serves as a medium to highlight pressing social and political issues. The festival brings people together in a spirit of unity and communal celebration, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose within the community.

