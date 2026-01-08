Mumbai Crime: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Threatening 2 Female Passengers, Forcing Them To Alight Midway In BKC

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested by BKC police for allegedly threatening two women passengers and forcing them to get down midway in Bandra East | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 08: The BKC police recently arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly threatening two female passengers and forcing them to get down midway through their journey. The incident occurred a few days ago in Bandra East. However, the accused was released on bail on the same day.

Accused identified, video goes viral

The accused has been identified as Sureshkumar Samarbahadur Yadav, 50, a resident of Kurla East. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media around the same time.

Women travelling to event in BKC

According to the FIR, the complainant, Hansa Soni, 24, a resident of Mira Road East, works with a private company. At around 7.30 p.m. on the day of the incident, she and her friend, Jagruti Patil, travelled by train from Mira Road station to Bandra to attend an event at the Epidillo Concert, Jio Convention Centre, BKC.

Argument inside auto-rickshaw

At around 8.00 p.m., they hired an auto-rickshaw (MH 03 DC 1163) from Bandra station to reach the venue. While the two women were talking to each other, the driver allegedly told them to stop talking and asked them to shut their mouths. When Jagruti objected and asked the driver to focus on driving, the situation escalated.

Driver allegedly threatens passengers

The driver then stopped the auto near a traffic signal and asked them to get down. When the women protested, saying they could not be dropped in the middle of the road, the driver allegedly threatened them, saying he would call other women to beat them up.

Women forced to alight midway

Fearing for their safety, Jagruti asked Hansa to get down, and both of them alighted from the rickshaw. As they were getting down, the driver allegedly tried to hit Hansa with the vehicle. He then drove a short distance, stopped, returned, and demanded his fare.

Fare dispute and further threats

When Jagruti questioned how they could pay him without being dropped off at their destination, the driver allegedly abused and threatened them again before leaving the spot.

Police action and arrest

The women later approached the BKC police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and subsequently arrested the accused.

