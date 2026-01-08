Navi Mumbai News: Rare Medical Breakthrough As Young IT Engineer Regains Natural Sperm Production After Severe Infertility Diagnosis

Doctors at Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai, achieve a rare medical breakthrough as a Mahad IT engineer regains natural sperm production after severe infertility | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 08: In a rare and medically significant case, a 26-year-old IT engineer from Mahad has regained natural sperm production after being diagnosed with one of the most severe forms of male infertility—Non-Obstructive Azoospermia (NOA). For years, the young man, whose name has been changed to Rahul Rai, lived with silent fear after medical reports repeatedly showed “No Sperm Seen”.

Multiple complications compounded infertility

Along with zero sperm count, he suffered from grade-3 right-sided varicocele and a non-functional left testis damaged due to a past episode of orchitis. The condition not only affected his physical health but deeply impacted his confidence, relationships, and hopes of future fatherhood.

Treatment carried out at Navi Mumbai hospital

The breakthrough treatment was carried out at Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai, by a team led by Dr Sanish Shringarpure, Urologist and Andrologist. Rahul first visited the hospital in January 2025 with complaints of persistent scrotal pain and long-standing infertility concerns.

Detailed evaluation revealed extremely low testosterone levels (300 ng/dL), complete absence of sperm in semen analysis, a grade-3 varicocele on the right side, and an atrophic, non-functioning left testis.

Combined surgical and hormonal approach

After thorough counselling and explaining the limited chances of recovery in NOA cases, the medical team planned a combined surgical and hormonal approach. In February 2025, Rahul underwent right microscopic varicocelectomy, left orchidectomy, and intra-operative testicular biopsy under spinal anaesthesia.

The biopsy showed maturation arrest at the secondary spermatocyte stage, a finding usually associated with a very poor prognosis. Post-surgery, he was placed on HCG hormonal therapy for six weeks, along with antioxidants and close monitoring.

Unexpected recovery after six months

Six months later, the results exceeded expectations. Rahul’s repeat semen analysis showed 26 million sperm, with 30 per cent motility and 40 per cent normal morphology—a remarkable recovery rarely seen in NOA patients, many of whom require advanced procedures like micro-TESE or donor sperm.

Doctors call outcome exceptional

Speaking about the case, Dr Shringarpure said that restoring natural sperm production in NOA patients is extremely challenging, with success rates of only 30–40 per cent. “This outcome is both medically exceptional and emotionally rewarding,” he noted.

Patient calls recovery life-changing

For Rahul, the result was life-changing. “Seeing millions of sperm on my report felt like a miracle. This treatment gave me back my confidence, hope, and future,” he said. The case highlights how early diagnosis, microsurgical expertise, and hormonal therapy can transform lives—even in the most difficult infertility conditions.

